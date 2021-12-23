Alibaba Stock: Cheapest Price since 2017; What Now?

Alibaba (BABA), a world-class online retailer that some call the Chinese answer to Amazon (AMZN), is having a rough time with things lately. I remain bearish on Alibaba because far too many forces are aligned against this company, which will make for rough going for investors. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Alibaba's year in share prices is pretty much the definition of disaster. The company led off the year with an uptrend that brought it from the $220 range to the $270 range, and that looked solid enough. However, that gain was pretty much the last major uptrend that Alibaba would see in 2021.

The company retraced its gains back to the $220 range. It stayed there for much of April going into May. Then, another slip brought the company slightly lower. Such slips continued intermittently until October, when a resurgence brought new hope of retracing to $200.

However, that was short-lived as mid-November brought a plunge that continues to this day. Alibaba is now trading at a level not seen since 2017.

Another blizzard of bad news recently slammed into the company. A downgrade at Atlantic Equities is perhaps the latest point. The analyst downgraded Alibaba from "overweight" to "neutral." The biggest issue was two particular Alibaba properties: Taobao and Tmall. Atlantic Equities analysts were skeptical that either would see improvements in their overall performance any time soon.

That was just the start, however. Alibaba's cloud business also lost a major ally in the Chinese government. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology suspended a partnership arrangement with Alibaba Cloud for the next six months. The reason? Alibaba Cloud apparently failed to report a security vulnerability in the Log4j logging library system.

Since Log4j is widely used, the latest reports suggest that the security vulnerability has been exploited extensively already. Alibaba Group Holding has also slipped from the worldwide list of top 10 companies by market capitalization.

Badly Beaten and May Get Worse

Essentially, the problems Alibaba faced previously are all still in play. Moreover, these problems may be getting worse. The blistering regulatory environment that Alibaba has previously taken on is just as bad as it previously was.

It may actually be worse; one of China's regulators directly cutting ties with the company for six months isn't a help for Alibaba Cloud. Sliding out of the top 10 in market cap worldwide certainly doesn't underscore Alibaba's image as a globe-straddling titan.

Worse, Alibaba recently released a turnaround plan that doesn't look like it will turn around much of anything. One of its tentpole principles is to increase the number of subscribers in its 88VIP subscription program.

There's a good reason for this; 88VIP subscribers spend an average of eight times more than the average customer does. However, 88VIP subscribers only make up around 50 million out of the 946 million monthly users the company has.

Management is also seeking to improve performance and draw interest for its artificial intelligence systems on digital advertising. The company is looking to invest in emerging growth areas, mostly focused on the Taobao Deals group-buying marketplace. These plans are uncertain at best.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Alibaba has a Strong Buy consensus rating. That's based on 22 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Alibaba stock forecast of $203.65 implies 70.8% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $140 per share to a high of $252 per share.

Concluding Views

All the problems Alibaba was facing previously are still in play. With Evergrande's collapse now a real thing instead of a potential hazard, there's likely to be fallout. Any wealth effect that might have been realized by climbing investment is lost. That's likely to directly impact disposable wealth and the confidence required to spend it.

Throw in a regulatory environment that only seems to get more hostile for Alibaba, and the picture starts looking bleak. I'm bearish on Alibaba because there's entirely too much going wrong for the company, and its prospects for improvement look like a disaster waiting to happen.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.