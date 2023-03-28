BABA

Alibaba split-up plans boost Hong Kong stock market

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

March 28, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks surged in early morning trade on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Alibaba's 9988.HK shares following the internet giant's split-up and listing plan.

Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises.

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba jumped 15% at the open, sending the Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH to gain more than 4%. The Hang Seng benchmark .HSI also climbed 2.9%.

China's CSI 300 benchmark .CSI300, meanwhile, edged up 0.4%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.