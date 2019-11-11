Alibaba Sold a Record Amount of Stuff on Singles Day. Apple and Lots of Other Brands Scored Too.

Alibaba Group Holding sold $38.4 billion worth of products within 24 hours during its Global Shopping Festival, an increase of 26% compared with 2018.

Check out this math: $1 billion in a minute and eight seconds, $12 billion in an hour, and $38.4 billion in 24 hours. That is the speed of transactions that clicked across the online shopping platforms operated by Alibaba Group Holding in what is known as the Singles Day Global Shopping Festival.

The annual extravaganza, a celebration of being single and buying gifts to treat oneself, was created by Alibaba (ticker: BABA) 11 years ago, Given the vast scale of China’s consumer market, the festival soon outpaced Black Friday to be the largest one-day shopping event in the world.

The total volume of transactions has surged from $7 million in 2009 to $30.8 billion in 2018—more than the online sales volumes on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day combined. The $38.4 billion in total transactions on Monday set yet another record, up 26% from 2018.

In the hours leading up to the shopping event, Alibaba’s video-streaming platform Youku hosted the fifth annual countdown gala, where artists and celebrities from around the globe—including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift—performed. More than 200,000 participating brands together launched more than a million new products for the event, and Alibaba’s logistic network processed over 1.3 billion delivery orders.

“Today we showed the world what the future of consumption looks like for brands and consumers,” said Fan Jiang, president of Taobao and Tmall. “We are meeting the growing demand of Chinese consumers and helping them upgrade their lifestyles, while introducing new users to our digital economy from across China and around the world.”

Cross-border orders were a big driver of this year’s sales. Products from Japan, the U.S., South Korea, Australia, and Germany were the most popular among Chinese consumers, according to the company.

More than a dozen overseas brands had sales of more than 1 billion yuan ($143 million) through the Singles Day promotions. On the list were Apple (AAPL), Bose, Estée Lauder (EL), Gap (GPS), H&M, L’Oréal (OR.PA), Levi Strauss (LEVI), MUJI, Nestlé (NSRGY), Nike (NKE), Philips, The North Face, Under Armour (UAA), and Uniqlo.

Chinese consumers have remained resilient despite slowdowns in manufacturing and exports, positioning Alibaba for a solid quarterly performance. The Singles Day turnover will help.

In the three months through September, Alibaba reported 40% year-over-year revenue growth, with a 36% increase in earnings per share.. The e-commerce giant expects revenue to reach 500 billion yuan ($71.5 billion) for its 2020 fiscal year, which ends in March.

The stock is up 36% year to date but didn’t move much during Monday’s trading, given that analysts and investors had expected a record Singles Day.

The company is reviving plans to list its stock in Hong Kong, in addition to its New York listing, after delays that resulted from pro-democracy protests and market instability in the city. Alibaba expects to seek approval for the sale from Hong Kong’s stock exchange this week and raise between $10 billion and $15 billion through the listing.

