Alibaba Slips To Loss In Q2, Revenues Rise; To Upsize Share Repurchase Program By $15 Bln

(RTTNews) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB20.56 billion or $2.89 billion, compared to last year's profit of RMB5.37 billion.

Loss per ADS was RMB7.77 or $1.09, compared to profit of RMB1.97 a year ago. Loss per share was RMB0.97 or $0.14 or HK$1.07, compared to profit of RMB0.25 last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB33.82 billion or $4.75 billion, an increase of 19 percent year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB12.92 or $1.82, 15 percent higher year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share was RMB1.61 or $0.23 or HK$1.78, up 15 percent.

Revenue grew 3 percent to RMB207.18 billion or $29.12 billion from last year's RMB200.69 billion.

In addition, the board has approved to upsize the share repurchase program by another $15 billion and extend the program to the end of fiscal year 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.