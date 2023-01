SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK has signed a strategic agreement with the government of Hangzhou, the city where the company is based, local media reported on Tuesday.

