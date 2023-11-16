News & Insights

Alibaba shares set to slide 8% after it shelves cloud unit spin-off

November 16, 2023

Written by Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree for Reuters

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group 9988.HK were set to fall 7.8% on Friday after it scrapped plans to spin off its cloud business, citing uncertainties over U.S. restrictions on chips used in artifical intelligence applications.

The stock was set to open at HK$75.0, the first reaction in Asia since the announcement late on Thursday. The company's U.S. listed securities BABA.N closed down 9%.

