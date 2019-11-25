US Markets

Alibaba shares set to rise 6.3% in Hong Kong debut

Alibaba Group's Hong Kong shares are set to rise 6.3% in their debut after marking the city's biggest share sale in nine years. Alibaba has raised at least $11.3 billion from the secondary listing and could go as high as $12.9 billion if an over-allotment option is exercised.

The company sold the shares at HK$176, which was a 2.9% discount to the company's closing price in New York last Tuesday. Each American Depository Receipt (ADR) represents eight Hong Kong shares.

