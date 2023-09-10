News & Insights

Alibaba shares set to open down 3% after outgoing CEO quits cloud unit

September 10, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Donny Kowk for Reuters

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of China's Alibaba Group 9988.HK were set to open down 3.1% on Monday after the surprise departure of outgoing Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang from the company's cloud business.

The unit is China's largest cloud provider and is set to be spun off from Alibaba as part of the group's restructuring.

Alibaba's stock was set to open at HK$87.95.

