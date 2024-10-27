News & Insights

Alibaba Settles Shareholder Lawsuit for $433.5 Million

October 27, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has agreed to a $433.5 million settlement to resolve a shareholder class action lawsuit, aiming to avoid further litigation costs and disruption. The settlement is not an admission of fault, as the company denies any wrongdoing. This development may interest investors considering the implications on Alibaba’s stock performance.

