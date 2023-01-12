Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth $125 mln via block deal - source

January 12, 2023 — 04:12 am EST

Written by Sriram Mani and Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group 9988.HK sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba, which held a 6.26% stake in Paytm as at end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said.

Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST.

Morgan Stanley advised Alibaba on the deal, the source said.

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

