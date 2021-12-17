Alibaba says to provide commerce segment earnings breakdown

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will provide a breakdown of its commerce segment in earnings, CFO Maggie Wu said in an investor presentation on Friday.

In the future, the company will break down the category into four sub-categories - China commerce, which includes its major domestic-facing e-commerce platforms; international commerce, which will include Lazada, AliExpress, and other overseas-facing sites; local-based services, which will include its food delivery service Ele.me and its mapping service; and Cainiao, its logistics division.

