Alibaba says to hire this year, refuting layoff rumours

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

May 25, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Reuters

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it planned to hire 15,000 people this year, dismissing rumours circulating on Chinese social media in recent days that the company planned to cut 20% of its workers.

In a post on the firm's official Weibo account, Alibaba said that among the 15,000, more than 3,000 people would be newly-graduated students.

"Talent movement is what all enterprises have been doing. In Alibaba, talents have been coming in and out, moving normally," the company said in the Weibo post.

Alibaba's cloud unit has started a round of downsizing that will impact 7% of the staff as it streamlines its business in preparation for an IPO, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;)) Keywords: ALIBABA CHINA/ (UPDATE 1)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

