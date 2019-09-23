Alibaba Sails Into Investor Day Event With Strong Growth

Alibaba ADRs have soared more than 30% year to date, as the e-commerce giant continued to defy concerns over a weakening Chinese economy and deliver strong growth across multiple business segments. Analysts see more in store for the company.

Alibaba ADRs have soared more than 30% year to date, as the e-commerce giant continued to defy concerns over a weakening Chinese economy and deliver strong growth across multiple business segments. Analysts see more in store for the company.

Alibaba Group Holding American depositary receipts have soared more than 30% year to date, as the e-commerce giant continued to defy concerns over a weakening Chinese economy and deliver strong growth across multiple business segments. On Sept. 23 and 24, the e-commerce giant is hosting the annual investor day in Hangzhou, China, where the company’s senior managers updated investors with Alibaba’s latest developments and future plans. Below are a few highlights:

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.