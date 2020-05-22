US Markets
Alibaba revenue tops as online sales surge during lockdown

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

May 22 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Friday, as the COVID-19 lockdowns drove more people to shop online for essentials.

Revenue rose to 114.31 billion yuan ($16.02 billion) in the fourth quarter ended March 31 from about 93.50 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 107.04 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.1343 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

