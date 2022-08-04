Alibaba revenue remains flat but beats market expectations

Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N on Thursday beat market expectations for revenue in the quarter ending in late June, even though revenue growth was flat for the first time due to the impact of the Shanghai lockdown.

Revenue stood at 205.56 billion yuan ($30.43 billion)in the quarter, compared to analysts' average expectation of 203.19 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.7557 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

