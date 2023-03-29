Alibaba restructuring to enhance decision-making, CEO says

Adds restructuring details

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group's 9988.HK restructuring will allow all its business units to become more agile and enhance faster decision-making and responses to market changes, the tech conglomerate's chief executive Daniel Zhang said on Thursday.

Alibaba began laying the groundwork for the restructuring over the past few years, he told a conference call, adding in future the Jack Ma-founded company will be more in the nature of an asset and capital operator than a business operator.

The restructuring also opens up the possibility for each unit to raise funds through its own initial public offering (IPO).

As a result of the restructuring, each business unit can pursue independent fundraisings and IPOs when they're ready, Alibaba Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said on the call, when asked about the timeline for the market listings.

