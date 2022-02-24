BABA

Alibaba reports slowest quarterly revenue growth, misses expectations

Contributors
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday reported its slowest-ever increase in quarterly revenue since going public in 2014, as tepid growth in its core e-commerce business and intensifying competition ate into sales.

Adds profit numbers, background

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N on Thursday reported its slowest-ever increase in quarterly revenue since going public in 2014, as tepid growth in its core e-commerce business and intensifying competition ate into sales.

The slowing Chinese economy has taken a toll on the e-commerce company, as consumers cut back discretionary spending. Last November, during its annual Singles' Day promotional event, the company recorded gross merchandise value growth of 8.5%, a record low.

Alibaba is also facing intensifying pressure from rivals like TikTok-owned ByteDance and Kuaishou, who have capitalized on the booming trend of livestreaming e-commerce.

Net income attributable to shareholders slumped to 20.43 billion yuan in the third quarter from 79.43 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 10% to 242.6 billion yuan ($38.37 billion). Analysts on an average had expected revenue of 246.37 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters