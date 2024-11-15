Alibaba reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.15

Reports Q2 revenue $33.7B. “This quarter we continued to invest in the user experience and strengthen product offerings to serve our consumers. We entered into long-term collaborations with industry peers to broaden payment and logistics services on Taobao and Tmall platforms, which we expect will accelerate our overall growth. Growth in our Cloud business accelerated from prior quarters, with revenues from public cloud products growing in double digits and AI-related product revenue delivering triple-digit growth. We are more confident in our core businesses than ever and will continue to invest in supporting long-term growth. Our other businesses continued to improve their operating efficiency, with most of them continuing to increase their profitability or reduce losses,” said Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba (BABA) Group. “Our revenue growth this quarter was driven by improving monetization of Taobao and Tmall Group, which included GMV-based service fees and merchant adoption of our marketing tool Quanzhantui. Consistent with our strategy, we continue to invest in our core businesses while enhancing operational efficiency. During the quarter we repurchased US$4.1 billion of shares, achieving earnings accretion to our shareholders through a net 2.1% reduction in total shares outstanding since the end of June,” said Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group.

