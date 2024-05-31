News & Insights

Alibaba Reports Ownership in Baozun Inc.

May 31, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on both the Hong Kong and New York Stock Exchanges, has disclosed its ownership status in Baozun Inc. through a Schedule 13G filing as required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders are advised to understand the risks associated with Alibaba’s weighted voting rights structure. The board of directors is comprised of a mix of executive and independent directors, with Mr. Joseph C. TSAI serving as the chairman.

