Alibaba raises further $1.7 bln in over-allotted shares in HK listing

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Tuesday it has raised an additional HK$13.17 billion ($1.68 billion) by exercising the over-allotment option in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange it has received approval for the listing of 75 million over-allotment shares at HK$176 per share, the same price it offered under its secondary listing.

Alibaba had on Nov. 20 raised up to $12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.

($1 = 7.8249 Hong Kong dollars)

