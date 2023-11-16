Alibaba quarterly revenue in line with expectations

Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK, BABA.N reported second-quarter revenue on Thursday that was in line with analysts' estimates as the country's retail sector recovers from the effects of pandemic-fueled lockdowns.

The Chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of 224.79 billion yuan ($31.01 billion) in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 224.32 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 7.2481 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru. Editing by Sam Holmes and Arun Koyyur)

