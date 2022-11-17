Alibaba quarterly revenue climbs less than expected

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending.

Revenue grew 3% to 207.18 billion yuan ($28.96 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 208.62 billion yuan drawn from 25 analysts.

($1 = 7.1540 Chinese yuan renminbi)

