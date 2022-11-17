US Markets
BABA

Alibaba quarterly revenue climbs less than expected

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 17, 2022 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Josh Horwitz for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending.

Revenue grew 3% to 207.18 billion yuan ($28.96 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 208.62 billion yuan drawn from 25 analysts.

($1 = 7.1540 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Devika Syamnath)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.