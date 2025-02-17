Alibaba Q3 Earnings Preview: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 20.



For the fiscal third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $38.19 billion, suggesting a 4.14% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $3.08 per share, indicating an increase of 15.36% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The figure has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Alibaba has a mixed earnings surprise history. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.87%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the average surprise being 2.14%.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alibaba this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BABA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note for BABA Ahead of Q3 Results

Alibaba is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings against a backdrop of mixed operational dynamics. While the company's international expansion shows promise, persistent challenges in the domestic market and competitive pressures warrant investor caution.



The company's International Digital Commerce Group emerged as a bright spot last quarter with 29% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong performance in AliExpress' Choice business and Trendyol's expansion. This momentum is likely to have continued in the third quarter, supported by strategic investments in key European and Gulf markets. The recently launched AliExpressDirect model, leveraging local inventories for improved fulfillment, might have further strengthened the international segment's performance.



However, the domestic e-commerce landscape remains challenging. Despite initiatives like implementing a 0.6% software service fee and increased adoption of the Quanzhantui marketing tool, Taobao and Tmall Group posted modest 1% revenue growth in the second quarter. While the company's recent partnership with Douyin through the "Star Cube Plan" could drive user acquisition, persistent macroeconomic headwinds in China might have continued to pressure consumer spending.



The Cloud Intelligence Group warrants attention, having shown accelerating growth last quarter with 7% revenue increase. Triple-digit growth in AI-related products for five consecutive quarters suggests strong momentum in this high-margin segment. However, aggressive international pricing strategies, including significant reductions for customers outside mainland China, might have impacted near-term profitability despite potentially expanding market share.



From a financial perspective, while Alibaba maintains a strong balance sheet with RMB352.1 billion in net cash, the 70% year-over-year decrease in free cash flow last quarter due to cloud infrastructure investments raises concerns about near-term capital allocation. Given these mixed signals and ongoing market uncertainties, investors might consider waiting for clearer evidence of sustainable growth across key segments before increasing exposure. The stock's current risk-reward profile suggests a hold recommendation, with particular attention needed to domestic consumption trends and cloud segment margins in the upcoming results.

BABA Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Alibaba shares have gained 68.8% in the past year, outperforming the industry, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 37.1%, 31.4% and 23.3%, respectively.



BABA faces tough competition from Amazon AMZN, JD.com JD and PDD Holdings PDD among others. While JD and AMZN have gained 70.9% and 34.9%, respectively, in the past year, PDD has lost 8.2%.

1-Year Price Performance



It is also important to consider whether the stock's current valuation accurately reflects the company's long-term growth potential and ability to navigate the competitive landscape. Currently, BABA is trading at a discount with a forward 12-month P/E of 12.39X compared with the industry’s 24.8X.

BABA’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



Investment Thesis

Alibaba presents a mixed investment case ahead of third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, warranting a cautious stance. While the company's International Digital Commerce Group shows robust momentum with 29% revenue growth and promising expansion in European and Gulf markets, challenges persist in its domestic e-commerce business. The Cloud Intelligence Group's triple-digit growth in AI-related products demonstrates potential, but aggressive pricing strategies could pressure margins. Given macroeconomic uncertainties in China and significant investments impacting free cash flow, investors might benefit from waiting for clearer signs of sustainable growth across key segments before increasing exposure to the stock.

Conclusion

While Alibaba shows promise in its international expansion and AI initiatives, the combination of domestic market challenges, intense cloud competition, and substantial infrastructure investments suggests a measured approach. Investors may want to monitor the company's execution in key growth areas and wait for more concrete evidence of sustainable profitability before considering new positions ahead of third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

