Alibaba Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Alibaba BABA shares were slightly up at pre-market trading on Nov. 18, following the second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. BABA shares have returned 14.3% compared with the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s appreciation of 23% in the year-to-date period.



BABA reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.15 per ADS, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.87%.



BABA’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, beating in the remaining two, the average earnings surprise being 2.14%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



In domestic currency, Alibaba reported earnings of RMB 15.06, down 4% year over year.



Revenues of $33.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.69%. In domestic currency, revenues of RMB 236.5 billion increased 5% year over year.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

The top-line increase was driven by improved monetization of Taobao and Tmall Group, which included GMV-based service charges and merchant adoption of Quanzhantui, Alibaba’s marketing tool. Strength across the cloud business, driven by public cloud products and AI-integrated products, contributed well.

Revenues by Segments

Taobao and Tmall Group (41.86% of Total Revenues): Alibaba generated RMB 98.9 billion ($14.1 billion) of revenues from the segment, which increased 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



China Commerce Retail (93.95% of the Taobao and Tmall revenues): The business vertical’s revenues were RMB 93.008 billion ($13.25 billion), reflecting a 0.48% increase from the year-ago quarter. The increase was attributed to customer management revenues, which increased 2% year over year to RMB 70.36 billion ($10.02 billion) due to online GMV growth, partially offset by the decline in direct sales and other revenues, which were down 5% year over year to RMB 22.64 billion ($3.2 billion) due to declining sales of consumer electronics and appliances.



China Commerce Wholesale (6.04% of the Taobao and Tmall revenues): The business generated revenues of RMB 5.98 billion ($853 million), which grew 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. This upside was attributed to increasing revenues from value-added services.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, BABA made strategic investments to enhance user experience. Starting Sept. 1, a software service fee based on the GMV of the transaction was implemented, and the annual service fee for Tmall merchants was canceled.



Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (25.78% of Total Revenues): The segment comprises Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol, and other businesses operating in the international retail and wholesale markets. Alibaba generated RMB 31.67 billion ($4.51 billion) in revenues from the segment, which grew 29% from the year-ago quarter.



International Commerce Retail (80.9% of International Revenues): Revenues were RMB 25.61 billion ($3.6 billion), up 35% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, owing to the strong momentum in AliExpress’ Choice and Trendyol.



International Commerce Wholesale (19.1% of International Revenues): The business generated revenues of RMB 6.05 billion ($863 million), which increased 9% on a year-over-year basis. Strength in cross-border-related value-added services contributed well.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Alibaba launched the AliExpressDirect model to expand product offerings and drive fulfillment efficiency.



Local Services Group (7.49% of Total Revenues): The segment’s revenues grossed RMB 17.72 billion ($2.52 billion), up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was driven by strong order growth in the Ele.me and Amap businesses.



Cainiao Smart Logistics Network (10.42% of Total Revenues): Revenues were RMB 24.64 billion ($3.5 billion), up 8% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was led by solid momentum across cross-border fulfillment solutions.



Cloud Intelligence Group (12.52% of Total Revenues): The segment generated revenues of RMB 29.61 billion ($4.21 billion), up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. This was attributed to strength in public cloud products, including AI-related solutions.



However, weak momentum in non-public cloud products was a concern.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, BABA launched upgraded cloud offerings like Qwen Large Model Family upgrades. Further, AI-integrated Qwen models and AI infrastructure upgrades across BABA products were also note-worthy.



Digital Media and Entertainment Group (2.41% of Total Revenues): Revenues were RMB 5.69 billion ($811 million), down 1.47% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



All Others (22.06% of Total Revenues): The segment’s revenues were RMB 52.17 billion ($7.4 billion), up 8.59% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details

In the fiscal second quarter, sales and marketing expenses were RMB 32.47 billion ($4.62 billion), up 27.43% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure expanded 239 basis points (bps) to 13.73%.



General and administrative expenses were RMB 9.77 billion ($1.39 billion), up 3.85% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 5 bps year over year to 4.13%.



Product development expenses were RMB 14.18 billion ($2.02 billion), down 0.21% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 33 bps year over year to 6%.



The operating income was RMB 35.24 billion ($5.02 billion), up 4.95% year over year. The operating margin was 14.9% in the fiscal second quarter, which contracted 4 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.33% from the year-ago quarter to RMB 40.56 billion ($5.78 billion).

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $26.076 billion (RMB 182.99 billion), down from $34.4 billion (RMB 248.1 billion) as of March 31, 2024.



Short-term investments totaled $22.16 billion (RMB 155.5 billion) at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, down from $36.4 billion (RMB 262.96 billion) at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.



Alibaba generated $4.48 billion (RMB 31.43 billion) in cash from operations, up from $4.63 billion (RMB 33.64 billion) in the previous quarter.



BABA’s free cash flow was $1.95 billion (RMB 13.73 billion).

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Alibaba currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Retail-Wholesale sector are Deckers Outdoor DECK, Brinker International EAT, and Sprouts Farmers Market SFM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Deckers Outdoor shares gained 57.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DECK is projected at 13%.



Brinker International shares gained 172% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for EAT is projected at 16.4%.



Sprouts Farmers Market shares gained 195.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for SFM is projected at 18%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.