Alibaba Pulls AI Companions as China Tightens Rules: What's Ahead?

Alibaba Group BABA is pulling artificial intelligence (AI) companion features from its Qwen platform as Beijing prepares to enforce sweeping new rules on humanlike AI services, even as the stock stages its sharpest rally in months on unrelated signs of operational improvement. Qwen's humanlike and user-created agents stopped working on July 10, with wider agent services following five days later, aligning the shutdown with the July 15 rollout of China's first dedicated regulatory framework governing AI that simulates human personality.



The measure, co-issued on April 10, 2026, by the Cyberspace Administration of China and four other agencies, cites concerns including radicalization, data privacy, psychological harm and compulsive use. Compliance requires anti-addiction systems, mandatory usage notifications and real-time detection of unhealthy dependence — obligations that clash with agents built to remember users and sustain ongoing relationships. Unlike ByteDance, which offered a data-export window for its Doubao personas, Alibaba has not detailed a migration path for affected Qwen users.



The regulatory retreat came in the same week Alibaba shares jumped 12.2% in Hong Kong to HK$107.5, their largest single-session gain since September 2025. The move followed a pre-earnings briefing indicating losses in the company's instant-commerce business narrowed meaningfully in the June quarter while overall profitability held steady, reigniting investor confidence ahead of the August 28 earnings report. Sentiment was further supported by reports that Alibaba is consolidating three separate enterprise AI Agent tools — QoderWork, Wukong and MuleRun — into a single productivity platform led by DingTalk chief executive Chen Yusen, alongside reports of accelerating Alibaba Cloud revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.



The developments follow a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 report in which Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group posted revenues of 41.63 billion yuan ($6.04 billion), up 38% year over year, with AI-related product revenues extending triple-digit annual growth for an eleventh consecutive quarter and representing 30% of the cloud unit's external revenues. Group-wide, total revenues rose 3% to 243.38 billion yuan, while adjusted EBITA fell 84% amid heavy AI infrastructure and quick-commerce spending. Together, the two threads illustrate a company navigating tighter domestic rules on consumer-facing AI even as its cloud and enterprise AI ambitions draw renewed investor attention.

U.S. Peers Navigate Similar AI Investment Cycles

Alibaba's heavy AI infrastructure spending mirrors trends at Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN, both of which have posted comparable margin pressure from AI capital expenditure. Microsoft has continued expanding data-center capacity to support its cloud AI services, while Amazon has similarly scaled AI infrastructure investment across its cloud unit, each citing rising demand for AI-related workloads. Unlike Alibaba, neither Microsoft nor Amazon faces domestic regulatory restrictions on humanlike AI companion features, since such rules remain specific to China's market. Microsoft and Amazon shares have shown more muted single-session volatility than Alibaba's recent surge, reflecting differing investor sensitivity to regulatory versus earnings-driven catalysts.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BABA shares have plunged 33% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

BABA’s YTD Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 31.06X compared with the sector’s 28.6X. BABA has a Value Score of D.

BABA’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $6.86 per share, down 5.9% over the past 30 days, indicating a 76.35% year-over-year increase.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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