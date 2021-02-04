Markets
BABA

Alibaba Prices Offering Of $5 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) said that it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of US$5 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes.

The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes, excluding the Sustainability Notes, for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, repayment of offshore debt and potential acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Sustainability Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More