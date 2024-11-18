News & Insights

Stocks
BABA

Alibaba price target lowered to $112 from $124 at BofA

November 18, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Alibaba (BABA) to $112 from $124 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following fiscal Q2 results that the firm says came in “largely in-line with consensus.” The firm, which expects China’s consumer demand softness and deflationary pressure to persist in the near-term, and AIDC’s investments likely to rebound sequentially, lowered its FY25-27 adjusted net profit forecasts by 9%-15% to reflect a longer investment phase.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BABA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.