Alibaba price target lowered to $112 from $124 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Alibaba (BABA) to $112 from $124 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following fiscal Q2 results that the firm says came in “largely in-line with consensus.” The firm, which expects China’s consumer demand softness and deflationary pressure to persist in the near-term, and AIDC’s investments likely to rebound sequentially, lowered its FY25-27 adjusted net profit forecasts by 9%-15% to reflect a longer investment phase.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BABA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.