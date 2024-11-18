Alibaba price target lowered to $112 from $124 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Alibaba (BABA) to $112 from $124 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following fiscal Q2 results that the firm says came in “largely in-line with consensus.” The firm, which expects China’s consumer demand softness and deflationary pressure to persist in the near-term, and AIDC’s investments likely to rebound sequentially, lowered its FY25-27 adjusted net profit forecasts by 9%-15% to reflect a longer investment phase.
