Alibaba plans up to $5 bln U.S.-dollar bond issuance -term sheet

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N9988.HK said on Wednesday it is planning a U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale.

The company aims to raise up to $5 billion in the offering, a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters showed.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

