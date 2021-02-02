US Markets
Alibaba plans up to $5 bln U.S.-dollar bond issuance -term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N9988.HK said on Wednesday it is planning a U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale.

The company aims to raise up to $5 billion in the offering, a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters showed.

