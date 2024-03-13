News & Insights

Alibaba plans to invest $1.1 bln in South Korea, Yonhap reports

March 13, 2024 — 07:05 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group 9988.HK plans to invest $1.1 billion in South Korea over the next three years to build a logistics center and expand businesses, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing a business strategy document of the company.

The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to spend $200 million this year on building the logistics center and $100 million to help small and mid-sized South Korean firms sell their products overseas, the report said.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, South Korea's personal data protection watchdog said it is looking into consumer data practices of major overseas shopping platforms, including Alibaba's AliExpress.

