Alibaba Pictures Turns Profit in Booming Market

May 29, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HK:1060) has released an update.

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited reported a remarkable year with a 44% increase in revenue and a transition from a loss in the previous year to a profit. The entertainment sector in China, particularly film and performance industries, saw a robust recovery with record-setting box office revenues, bolstered by strong consumer demand and a surge in production. The Group capitalized on this uptrend, reinforcing its online platform business and adopting innovative technologies to drive growth.

