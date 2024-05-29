Alibaba Pictures Turns Profit in Booming Market

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HK:1060) has released an update.

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited reported a remarkable year with a 44% increase in revenue and a transition from a loss in the previous year to a profit. The entertainment sector in China, particularly film and performance industries, saw a robust recovery with record-setting box office revenues, bolstered by strong consumer demand and a surge in production. The Group capitalized on this uptrend, reinforcing its online platform business and adopting innovative technologies to drive growth.

