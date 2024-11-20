News & Insights

Alibaba Pictures Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Market Challenges

November 20, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HK:1060) has released an update.

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited reported a 17% increase in revenue to RMB 3,050 million for the first half of 2024, despite facing challenges in the slowing global film industry. The company’s adjusted EBITA rose by 39% to RMB 642 million, driven by its strategic focus on content and technology. Meanwhile, the live entertainment market showed a positive trend, contributing to the group’s overall growth amidst a complex market environment.

For further insights into HK:1060 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

