Alibaba Pictures Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HK:1060) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited reported a 17% increase in revenue to RMB 3,050 million for the first half of 2024, despite facing challenges in the slowing global film industry. The company’s adjusted EBITA rose by 39% to RMB 642 million, driven by its strategic focus on content and technology. Meanwhile, the live entertainment market showed a positive trend, contributing to the group’s overall growth amidst a complex market environment.

For further insights into HK:1060 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.