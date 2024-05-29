Alibaba Pictures Adjusts Financial Caps and Services

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HK:1060) has released an update.

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited has proposed revisions to the annual caps for shared and payment services for the upcoming financial years to better align with their business needs. The changes are in compliance with the Listing Rules and follow the company’s new Customer Services Framework Agreement with Lingyang Intelligent, an Alibaba Holding subsidiary. This agreement will enable Lingyang Intelligent to provide services to Alibaba Pictures Group, within the set annual caps.

