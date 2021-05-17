MSN

Alibaba, partners invest $400 mln in retail arm of Vietnam's Masan

Phuong Nguyen Reuters
HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and partners have invested $400 million in the retail unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp MSN.HM, Masan said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((haphuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

