Alibaba opens AI model Tongyi Qianwen to the public

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 12, 2023 — 08:46 pm EDT

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alibaba said on Wednesday it will open its artificial intelligence model Tongyi Qianwen to the public, in a sign it has gained Chinese regulatory approval to mass-market the model.

The Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Division said organisations including OPPO, Taobao, DingTalk and Zhejiang University have reached cooperation agreements to train their own large language models or develop language model applications based on Tongyi Qianwen, according to a post published on its WeChat account.

