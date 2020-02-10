US Markets

Alibaba offers $2.86 bln in loans to firms hit by coronavirus outbreak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday its affiliate Ant Financial's WeBank unit would offer 20 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in loans to companies in China in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with preferential terms for Hubei firms.

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday its affiliate Ant Financial's WeBank unit would offer 20 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in loans to companies in China in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with preferential terms for Hubei firms. Alibaba made the announcement in a statement posted on its official Weibo account. The loans will carry low interest rates, it added. ($1 = 6.9809 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/ALIBABA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular