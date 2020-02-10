Alibaba offers $2.86 bln in loans to firms hit by coronavirus outbreak

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday its affiliate Ant Financial's WeBank unit would offer 20 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in loans to companies in China in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with preferential terms for Hubei firms. Alibaba made the announcement in a statement posted on its official Weibo account. The loans will carry low interest rates, it added. ($1 = 6.9809 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/ALIBABA (URGENT)

