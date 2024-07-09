Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Rallies amid New AI Tools

Shares of Chinese company Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are rallying today after its International e-commerce unit started using AI tools to help foreign merchants with translation and content creation, according to Vice President Kaifu Zhang. This would definitely be a big help for merchants, as communicating with customers and providing content that educates them helps build trust.

These changes come as Alibaba works to make its marketplaces like AliExpress and Lazada more competitive. After restructuring its international e-commerce subsidiary, Alibaba International Digital Commerce, the unit now serves 300 million consumers and over 1 million merchants globally. In the fourth quarter ending March 31, the unit’s revenue jumped 45% year-over-year to $3.80 billion.

Interestingly, investors could have anticipated the solid year-over-year growth by simply looking at BABA’s website traffic. As the image below shows, the number of visitors rose significantly during the most recent quarter. In fact, total estimated visits jumped 43.38% when compared to the same quarter of last year.

In addition, despite rising tensions between China and the U.S., Zhang is optimistic about AI’s potential for Alibaba and believes that China is keeping up with the U.S. in AI innovation.

Is BABA a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BABA stock based on 13 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 14% decline in its share price over the past year, the average BABA price target of $103.93 per share implies 37.64% upside potential.

