Alibaba Now Has a Reasonable Margin of Safety

One of most disappointing emerging market largecap growth stories of the year has to be Alibaba (BABA). The stock has declined almost 50% year-to-date and well over 50% from its highs achieved in February of 2021.

BABA operates leading e-commerce websites such as Taobao and TMall as well as B2B businesses throughout China. Revenues are derived from commissions, marketing services, subscription fees, cloud computing and software operations, and logistics services.

The company also owns retail chains, and partners with “logistics and payment companies to offer delivery, warehousing, payment & financing services for its users and merchants.” It also has a 33% stake in Ant Technology.

Alibaba has been called the Amazon (AMZN), Ebay (EBAY) Paypal (PYPL) and even Google (GOOGL) of China as it reaches many avenues of consumer spending and technology.

I am bullish on BABA as I believe Alibaba will remain the top eCommerce and cloud platform in China despite ongoing risks. It has an industry leadership stance that will be hard to duplicate and surpass. The stocks dramatic decline in 2021 and subsequent low valuation levels provides a reasonable margin of safety. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

China Crackdown

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been cracking down on large conglomerates and monopolies in China, and BABA has been caught up in that turmoil.

More than $1 trillion was erased off the collective market capitalization of some of the world’s largest technology and Internet groups in the country. Companies operating in areas such as fintech-lending, e-commerce, social media, and even self-driving cars must rethink how they generate revenues and handle data.

In addition, BABA is not immune to COVID-19 pandemic troubles, global supply chain and logistics problems, and Jack Ma comments.

This was compounded by disappointing quarterly financial performance along with weak guidance for the rest of the year.

Charlie Munger

This year, longtime Warren Buffet partner Charlie Munger famously bought into BABA during 2021 at prices much higher than the stock is trading today.

This was done through his holding company Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). In October, Munger averaged down by purchasing an additional 136,000 shares to bring the total ownership to approximately 302,000 shares. ­

The Buffett-Munger holding period for its investments is often characterized as “forever.” This means buying great companies and letting their values compound over time. This interesting discovery has raised speculation that maybe Buffett himself and his investment team may eventually take a stake in BABA at some point.

ANT Group IPO

ANT Group, which is 33% owned by Alibaba, is a fintech and payments company which houses the Alipay app.

ANT was set to go public in late 2020 year but the listing was pulled by Chinese regulators at the last minute. The Wall Street Journal said “the ongoing probe is looking into the regulators who approved the listing, local officials who promoted the listing, and the large state firms that would financially benefit from the offering.”

This was a significant disappointment to Alibaba as the value recognition of their 33% stake could have been material. Nonetheless, this remains a valuable holding for BABA that may be monetized at some point in the future.

Valuation

Based on EPS estimates, BABA is trading at only 14.9x current-year earnings and 13x next-year earnings.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, BABA has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buy ratings and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $210.18, the average BABA price target implies 67.6% upside potential.

