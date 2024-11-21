News & Insights

Alibaba to merge domestic, international ecommerce groups, Nikkei Asia reports

November 21, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alibaba (BABA) will merge its domestic and international ecommerce operations into a single ecommerce unit amid steep competition at home and abroad, Nikkei Asia’s Cizzy Zhou reports. According to an internal letter seen by the publication, Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu says the new business division will be led by Jiang Fan, who will report directly to Wu. The merged division will include Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba International Digital Commerce, Idle Fish, the 1688 Marketplace, and others.

