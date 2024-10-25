News & Insights

Alibaba Maintains Share Structure with Strategic Buybacks

October 25, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Alibaba (BABA) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has disclosed changes in its issued shares without altering the overall number of shares, maintaining a total of approximately 19.16 billion shares. Additionally, the company repurchased a small number of shares on the New York Stock Exchange, with 21,088 shares bought back at an average price of approximately USD 12.50 each. These activities reflect Alibaba’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity structure strategically.

