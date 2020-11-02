US Markets
Alibaba looking to invest in online fashion retailer Farfetch- The Information

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in advanced talks to invest nearly $300 million in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch Ltd, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of London-based Farfetch jumped about 16% to $32.59 following the news.

Shares of London-based Farfetch jumped about 16% to $32.59 following the news.

The two companies are also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture, the report said, adding that Cartier-owner Richemont, which has teamed up with Alibaba to create mobile applications, is also considering investing in Farfetch alongside the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Both Farfetch and Alibaba were not immediately available for a comment.

Farfetch, which counts Alibaba's competitors JD.com 9618.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK among its investors, has been betting on China's burgeoning online luxury goods world. Chinese consumers make up a third of luxury goods purchases worldwide.

Terms of the current and past deals with Tencent and JD would not prevent Alibaba from investing in Farfetch, the Information said, citing a source.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

