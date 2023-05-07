News & Insights

Alibaba logistics arm eyes up to $2 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

May 07, 2023 — 11:26 pm EDT

By Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu

SYDNEY/HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK logistics arm aims to raise up to $2 billion via a listing in Hong Kong likely early next year, sources with knowledge of the matter said, bolstering hopes for a capital markets revival in the Asian financial hub.

Cainiao Network Technology's initial public offering (IPO) plan comes after Alibaba flagged in late March it would split its business into six units and that most of them would explore capital raisings or market debuts to help fund future growth.

Cainiao, which has started work on the IPO, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion in Hong Kong, according to three sources. They declined to be named because the listing deliberations are private.

The planned IPO, the size of which has not been reported before, is likely to be launched in early 2024, two of the sources said.

The sources cautioned that the plans are not finalised yet and remain subject to changes.

Cainiao said it would not comment on market speculation.

Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jamie Freed)

