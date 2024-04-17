News & Insights

Markets
BABA

Alibaba Launches Logistics Marketplace For US SMEs

April 17, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - E-commerce platform, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Wednesday announced the launch of Logistics Marketplace, exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs in the U.S., providing affordable and personalized logistics services.

The company stated that the platform would provide several services to buyers, such as connecting to logistics service providers, ensuring customized services, managing logistics strategies, and comparing real-time quotes to get the best offer.

The platform would also help SMEs to choose the best service based on the rating system, indicating critical performance indicators such as response time and on-time delivery rate.

Currently, Alibaba's stock is moving down 0.39 percent, to $69.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.