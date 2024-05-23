News & Insights

Alibaba Launches $4.5 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

May 23, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced the pricing of its private offering of $4.5 billion in 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2031, with an additional option for purchasers to buy up to $500 million more. The proceeds, estimated at approximately $4.44 billion (or $4.93 billion if the additional option is exercised), are intended for a concurrent share repurchase program, further share buybacks, and funding capped call transactions. The Notes, set to mature on June 1, 2031, will allow holders to convert their investment into cash, Alibaba’s American depositary shares, or a mix of both.

