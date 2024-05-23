Alibaba Launches $4.5 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced a private offering of $4.5 billion in Convertible Senior Notes due 2031, with an additional $500 million option for initial purchasers. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for share repurchases and to fund capped call transactions aimed at reducing potential dilution from conversions of the new securities. The company’s actions, including the capped call transactions, could influence the market price of its shares and the Notes.

