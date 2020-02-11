Alibaba Is Reporting Earnings on Thursday. Here's What to Expect.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba had a busy fourth quarter in 2019. Now, the coronavirus outbreak has brought along some new uncertainty to the Chinese economy and Alibaba stock—often considered a proxy for the country’s huge consumer market.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba had a busy fourth quarter in 2019. The company celebrated another record-breaking annual shopping extravaganza, raised $13 billion in a second public listing, and saw its share prices surpass the previous peak to record territories. Now, the coronavirus outbreak has brought along some new uncertainty to the Chinese economy and Alibaba stock—often considered a proxy for the country’s huge consumer market.

On Thursday, Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA) will announce its financial results for the three months ended in December and likely discuss the potential impact of coronavirus on its operations in 2020. Here are a few things to know before the earnings come in.

