Alibaba Is Meeting With Investors Next Week. Here's What to Expect.

China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (ticker: BABA) has a lot going on this September.

Last Tuesday marked the company’s 20th anniversary since it was started in Jack Ma’s apartment in Hangzhou, China. Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, formally retired on the day—as announced a year ago—with CEO Daniel Zhang succeeding him as chairman. Yesterday also marked the fifth anniversary of Alibaba’s initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange—still the largest in history after raising $25 billion. Since then, Alibaba has more than doubled its market cap to $465 billion as of Wednesday’s close, from $231 billion after its IPO.

Next week—on September 23 and 24—Alibaba will host its annual investor day in Hangzhou, China. CEO and new chairman Daniel Zhang, CFO Maggie Wu, and other senior managers will be attending the event. Historically, Alibaba has disclosed key information, such as annual revenue guidance and segment operating metrics on the investor day. Here is what to expect this year:

For the quarter ended in June, Alibaba grew its revenue by 42% to reach 114.9 billion Chinese yuan, easily beating analysts previous expectations. Earnings also improved 56% from last year to 12.55 yuan, or $1.83 per American deposit share. Alibaba stock has surged 31.7% year to date, as the company’s continued strength alleviated much of the concern over a softening Chinese economy and less consumer spending on e-commerce platforms.

