Alibaba is in talks to invest $3 bln in Grab - Bloomberg News
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N is in talks to invest $3 billion into Southeast Asia's biggest ridehailing firm Grab Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
