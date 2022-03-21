Alibaba increases share buyback to $25 billion from $15 billion

March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK said on Tuesday it upsized its share buyback programme to $25 billion from $15 billion.

The company appointed Weijian Shan, the executive chairman of investment group PAG, as an independent director to its board.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

