Alibaba increases share buyback to $25 billion from $15 billion

Shubham Kalia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it upsized its share buyback programme to $25 billion from $15 billion.

The company appointed Weijian Shan, the executive chairman of investment group PAG, as an independent director to its board.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

