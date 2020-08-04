Alibaba Health raises $1.3 bln in Hong Kong's biggest secondary share sale in 5 years

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese healthcare services firm Alibaba Health Information Technology 0241.HK has raised nearly $1.3 billion in Hong Kong's largest follow-on share sale in five years, according a statement from the company on Wednesday.

The company will issue 499 million new shares priced at $HK20.05 apiece, an 8% discount to the stock's HK$21.80 closing price on the Hong Kong exchange on Tuesday.

The final price was at the low end of the flagged HK$20.05 to HK$20.50 range when the deal was launched earlier on Tuesday.

Alibaba Health, an arm of internet retail giant Alibaba Group BABA.N, said the cash would be used to develop the company's pharmaceutical e-commerce business, which has benefited from the growth of the online service sector during the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The transaction was the largest follow-on share sale on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2015, and the biggest ever health care deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The size of the deal was increased by 25% during the institutional bookbuild overnight following high demand from investors.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.