Alibaba Health Information Technology to buy AJK Technology for $1.73 bln

November 28, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Investment holding company Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd 0241.HK said on Tuesday it would buy entire stake in AJK Technology Holding Ltd from a unit of Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK for HK$13.51 billion ($1.73 billion).

Alibaba Health would issue 2.56 billion consideration shares at an issue price of HK$4.50 and pay the U.S. dollar equivalent of HK$2 billion in cash to the Alibaba Group unit, Taobao Holding Ltd.

AJK Technology is an offshore holding vehicle incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

The completion of the deal is subject to approvals from independent shareholders and the stock exchange.

($1 = 7.7957 Hong Kong dollars)

